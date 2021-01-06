South Africa: SA Records Over 500 Deaths in a Single Day Due to Covid-19

6 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded its second-highest daily death count since the pandemic after 513 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The country's largest spike in a single day was last reported in July, when 572 patients died, due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, of the latest fatalities, 202 were reported in the Western Cape, 124 in the Eastern Cape, 92 in KwaZulu-Natal and 64 in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, the Free State and the Northern Cape each recorded 14 deaths, while three occurred in Limpopo, which brings the COVID-19 death toll to 30 524.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize added.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 cases have risen to 1 127 759, with 14 410 new infections identified since the last report, representing a 30% positivity rate.

The novel Coronavirus continues to spread with the country now having 176 356 active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the epicentre in terms of active cases, which are standing at 71 178, followed by the Western Cape with 41 924 and Gauteng with 31 681.

"Our recoveries now stand at 920 879 at a recovery rate of 81.6%," the Minister said.

The information is based on the 6 828 147 tests of which 47 875 were performed since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 84 474 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 848 704 deaths globally.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.