South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Relief Efforts to Fire-Ravaged Masiphumelele and Taiwan Informal Settlements

press release

Government's relief efforts to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele and Taiwan informal settlements fast-tracked

On Tuesday, 5 January, National Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu led a meeting with Western Cape Human Settlements Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Tertuis Simmers and City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) for Human Settlements Councillor Malusi Booi to fast-track relief and aid to residents of Masiphumelele and Taiwan informal settlements in Cape Town.

The blaze in Masiphumelele razed 1000 structures on the 17th of December. The area was declared a disaster to enable resources to be allocated for the immediate relief and response to more than 6000 residents affected by the fire.

Following this morning's meeting led by Minister Sisulu, the three spheres of government, together with the Housing Development Agency (HDA), confirmed that an estimated R32m has been made available to provide temporary structures, water and sanitation facilities to affected residents of Masiphumelele. Some residents will be accommodated on a nearby sports field, while others will be assisted on part of affected fire site that has been cleared. Erection of the temporary structures will commence immediately.

During a visit to the Masiphumelele community last week, the City of Cape Town, through Executive Mayor Dan Plato's office, distributed over 1 100 food parcels, mattresses and blankets to the affected. The food parcels, consisting of non-perishable items, are to feed a family of four for two weeks. This is in addition to the generous donations received from the public and organisations distributing relief.

"The City is committed to ensuring the immediate solutions for the Masiphumelele community are implemented as instructed, as quickly possible. Much more work remains to be done at Masiphumelele and we urge the community to please be patient while the City, Western Cape Government and National Government starts with the implementation on the ground within this week," said Councillor Booi.

The early hours of the New Year saw the Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha also ravaged by a fire that affected over 500 residents. Minister Sisulu, accompanied by MEC Simmers and MMC Booi visited the area and met with community representatives on 4th January. Relief to the area is a challenge due to the density of the settlement.

Affected residents have been accommodated in a nearby church while the site is being cleared. In the interim, Gift of the Givers are on site assisting with food to the affected families. SASSA has also been provided with a list of the affected Taiwan community members to assist with further relief.

"The basic principle of building allows for a fire break. However, this is not the case in Taiwan where there are no spaces between structures. The disaster that occurred there was clearly bound to happen," said Minister Sisulu. "We have decided to work as a cluster, including the Department of Social Development so that we maximize our impact. We have also met with the community leadership of Masiphumelele who have been very cooperative and very positive in their inputs," Sisulu added. Half of Masiphumelele, which is a wetland, will be fenced off, because water is a scarce resource that ought to be protected.

"My department has been working very closely with the National Department, the City, and HDA to ensure that all resources are in place so that relief flows to the affected communities as soon as possible. The Department has re-prioritised its HSDG funding for the immediate relief efforts which includes clearing of the site, provision of temporary services and structures, and securing the site", said MEC Simmers. "We will continue to work very closely with all parties to ensure the smooth roll-out of interim relief" he added.

This morning's meeting was followed by another meeting between Minister Sisulu and her colleague Lindiwe Zulu, the Minister of Social Development. Minister Zulu said, "fires have affected Masiphumelele and other informal settlements several times. While we are busy with immediate relief efforts, we have to find a lasting solution that will see an end to fire disasters. It is not right that we keep going back to the same communities to try and deal with the same problem.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The HDA will be providing the role of an implementing agent and plans to construct 420 units in the Masiphumelele site using alternative building technologies. A buffer will also be erected that seeks to preserve the wetlands adjacent to this community. A further 656 units will also be constructed on City of Cape Town-owned land, including water and sanitation services. The HDA further aims to hire locally sourced labour as part of government's intervention and long-term plan.

Going forward, long term plans are being discussed to find a permanent solution. These plans will include the use of structures built with alternative building technology in future developments to provide a more permanent solution to affected communities.

The three spheres of government thanks all organisations and members of the public for their generous donations and will continue their efforts to ensure the well-being of those affected by the fires.