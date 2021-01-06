South Africa: Taking Stock - Vaccine Uncertainty and a Limping Economy Paint a Bleak Covid-19 Picture

analysis

As holidaymakers return to work and school and the country is in the middle of a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with hospitals battling, a pre-Covid economy looks more distant. The government remains in talks about when a vaccine will arrive.

One in three South Africans tested is infected with the coronavirus, according to Adrian Puren, acting executive of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), who spoke to Daily Maverick.

Since moving back to Level 3 lockdown, South Africa has recorded a cumulative 1,113,349 cases of Covid-19 and 171,765 active cases, reported the NICD on 4 January 2021 -- an increase of 12,601 new cases since the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 33.7%

As of 4 January, KwaZulu-Natal reported 66,900 active cases, the Western Cape 44,343, Gauteng 31,188, the Eastern Cape 5,084 and North West 5,704. A further 434 Covid-19 deaths were reported on 3 January.

"There are likely multiple reasons that gave rise to the resurgence, including a combination of increased mobility across various provinces, [an] increase in superspreader events reported and a decrease in compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions," said Puren.

Then there is the new Covid-19 variant, thought to be associated with increased transmissibility and...