South Africa: Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding From Tonight

6 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 10pm to 5am for two nights, the power utility announced on Wednesday.

According to Eskom, the blackout will take place tonight and Thursday evening.

"The load shedding is necessary to recover and preserve the emergency generation reserves that have been utilised to support the system during the week following the earlier than planned shutdown of Koeberg unit 1 and other units whose return to service has been delayed," the power utility explained.

The power utility currently has 6 672MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 073MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

Eskom said its teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.

The State-owned entity is urging the public to reduce electricity consumption to help minimise more load shedding.

Meanwhile, the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, Eskom added.

"Load shedding is implemented as a last resort to protect the integrity of the system."

Eskom said it would continue to implement reliability maintenance during this period as previously communicated, meaning the system will still be constrained, while the risk of load shedding remains elevated.

"At the moment the equivalent of two large power stations is out for planned maintenance, adding pressure to the system."

Eskom said it would communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.

On Monday, Eskom said the Koeberg unit 1 had been taken offline for repairs, routine maintenance and refuelling outage and said it is expected to return to service during May 2021.

However, it said unit 2 continues to operate safely and generate at full power.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.