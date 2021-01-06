South Africa: Popcru Condemns Attack On Police Officials

press release

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) condemns in the strongest terms the attacks carried out against members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) who were assaulted and their vehicles pelted with stones by some community members in Greenside extension 44, outside Polokwane.

This unfortunate incident took place on the 2nd of January 2021, while police officials were conducting an operation in which undocumented foreign nationals were being arrested. This resulted in the community members managing to unlawfully and forcefully release the suspects from the attacked police vehicles.

This brazen attack is viewed as an unscrupulous means not only to undermine law enforcement, but to generate lawlessness within the community. We call on law abiding citizens to frown upon and reject such regressive acts.

It is only when community members take great interest in their overall safety and meaningfully participate within law enforcement structures and institutions that the principles of community policing in reducing the scourge of criminal activities can be realised

POPCRU, together with Safer South Africa Foundation (SSAF) will continue in its initiated efforts to encourage public participation in matters related to policing as it is pivotal to crime prevention, and provides an opportunity for members of the community to contribute to the protection of their society.

It is through these efforts to make our communities safer places to live in and build stable societies that we should jointly work together in combating the ills found in our communities, and such partnerships become a valuable instrument in coordinating these joint efforts for citizens' benefit.

Among others, we aim to benefit society by way of introducing a better understanding of the functioning of the criminal justice system, lay the foundation for improved relationships between law enforcement agencies and communities and bring access to justice stemming from exposure to various laws enforcement agencies.

The ever rising crime statistics highlight the country is still facing and the need for greater community involvement in the fight against crime. Such statistics also indicate the importance of the work and the support that police officers should receive from the wider society at large.

Lastly, we reiterate our call for the amendment of the criminal laws to impose heftier measures and penalties for those found to have attacked police officers or any law enforcement officials in the country. This stems from our belief that an attack on law enforcers is not just an attack on them as individuals, but an attack on the state as a representative of the people.

Issued by POPCRU on 04/01/2021

For more information contact;Popcru National Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo0661354349

