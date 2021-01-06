South Africa: Hundreds March in Louis Trichardt to Demand Water, Sanitation and Proper Roads

14 December 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Bernard Chiguvare

One resident says she has to buy buckets of water daly from other community members with boreholes

Hundreds of protestors marched to Makhado Local Municipality offices in Louis Trichardt on Monday to demand better service delivery. Photo: Bernard Chiguvare

Hundreds of protestors marched to Makhado Local Municipality offices in Louis Trichardt on Monday to demand a regular supply of clean water, that sewage be fixed timeously and that roads be fixed.

The municipality promised to resolve the water issues in the district.

Hundreds of protestors marched to Makhado Local Municipality offices in Louis Trichardt on Monday to demand better service delivery.

Many people bussed in from Madombidzha, about 15km outside Louis Trichardt. The protesters sang. Some waved placards reading: "Tired of constant electricity interruptions and potholes, we want better roads", "We demand water" and "We are tired of being taken for granted".

The protesters demanded a regular supply of clean water, that sewage be fixed timeously and an end to power outages in the Makhado district. They also took issue with the poor conditions of roads across the town as well as infrastructure.

As they marched along Songozwi Street, vendors and stores along the route quickly closed. One vendor, who asked that her name not be published, said she was afraid the march would turn violent. But it didn't.

The protest was organised by the Zoutpansberg Community Development Forum (ZCDF) an organisation fighting for the rights of communities.

"We have come here to formally raise our grievances with the government so that they can begin to seriously attend to our issues. On Sunday we lost lives on [on a road]. We believe it is because of the state of the roads. We would like the government to intervene immediately," said Patrick Sikhutshi, ZCDF chairperson. He said that the Forum has for a long time been interacting with the local government but nothing fruitful has come of it.

Tshilidzi Maraga from Tshiozwi village said she was worried about the inconsistent water supply in her area. She said she has to buy water from other community members who drilled their own boreholes.

"I have a big family (of seven) and it becomes very costly to buy water every time. A 20 litre container of water is R5 and I use about four or five of those per day. This is really a serious issue since I am unemployed," said Maraga.

The group handed over a memorandum which was signed by councillor Thina Mbedzi, from the Vhembe District Municipality and councillor Lindiwe Mogale from the Makhado municipality.

After signing the memorandum Mbedzi promised that the Vhembe District (which is the water authority in Vhembe) will attend to all water grievances. She said the district has plans to solve the water challenges and that all boreholes not functioning will be restored soon.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.