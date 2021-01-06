Namibia: Fuel Prices Stay Unchanged in January

Pixabay
...
6 January 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged with N$11.38 per litre for diesel while the petrol price will remain N$11.35 per litre for January 2021.

The ministry said this is despite under-recoveries were observed in the previous month. Under-recoveries of -25.746 c/l was recorded on petrol while 50ppm diesel recorded an under-recovery of 48.685 c/l. These under-recoveries will be financed from the National Energy Fund.

Spokesperson for the ministry, Andreas Simon explained during the month of December 2020, the international price of refined petroleum products increased in comparison to the previous months.

"The average international price for refined petrol was US$51.82 per barrel in December compared to US$44.15 in November, 2020; while that of refined diesel was US$53.53 per barrel in December compared to US$44.79 in November," Simon said.

He added that during the same period, the exchange rate between the Namibia Dollar against the US Dollar strengthened as it appreciated, on average, from N$15.50 in November to N$14.92 in December. This appreciation helped keep under-recoveries at an acceptable level.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.