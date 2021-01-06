Namibia: Man Dies in Bank Queue

A 59-year-old man died at about 10h30 on Wednesday as he waited in the queue to be served at a bank at Ondangwa in Oshana region.

According to the police crime report, the man died inside the First National Bank at Ondangwa.

The report says the man collapsed and an ambulance was called to assist him, but the medical team pronounced the man dead upon arrival at the bank.

The deceased man was identified as Shipahu Teophilus Taati from Ekamba A village at Oshigambo.

His next of kin have been informed of his death and police said a family member said, the deceased was suffering from diabetes at the time of his death.

The body was taken to Oshakati Police mortuary for a postmortem.