South Africa: When the Matrix Shifts - Death and the After Parties

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Joy Watson

Joanne Hichens' Death and the After Parties is a story about what happens when we lose someone we love and we're broken beyond repair.

Two weeks into lockdown, my Dad took ill. A month later, he was dead. In the months that followed, I spiralled into a dark pit of nothingness. Consumed by loss, I journeyed into the underworld, my only solace being stories about death. This is how I came across Joanne Hichens' Death and the After Parties - a story about what happens when the matrix shifts - when we lose someone we love and we're broken beyond repair.

Hichens writes, 'How do we keep in mind how fast time diminishes for us, that the years left become a smaller and smaller percentage of time compared to what we have already lived?'

This is at the heart of the book - the fact that time is a narrow bandwidth. We live. We love. We lose loved ones.

Hichens tells her story in a register that has depth in its insight, in a way that glistens with humour. She tells how her mother took ill with cancer in 2010 and passed away shortly after. Four years later, her husband,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

