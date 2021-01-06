South Africa: When the Matrix Shifts - Death and the After Parties

analysis

Joanne Hichens' Death and the After Parties is a story about what happens when we lose someone we love and we're broken beyond repair.

Two weeks into lockdown, my Dad took ill. A month later, he was dead. In the months that followed, I spiralled into a dark pit of nothingness. Consumed by loss, I journeyed into the underworld, my only solace being stories about death. This is how I came across Joanne Hichens' Death and the After Parties - a story about what happens when the matrix shifts - when we lose someone we love and we're broken beyond repair.

Hichens writes, 'How do we keep in mind how fast time diminishes for us, that the years left become a smaller and smaller percentage of time compared to what we have already lived?'

This is at the heart of the book - the fact that time is a narrow bandwidth. We live. We love. We lose loved ones.

Hichens tells her story in a register that has depth in its insight, in a way that glistens with humour. She tells how her mother took ill with cancer in 2010 and passed away shortly after. Four years later, her husband,...