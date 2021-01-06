Mozambique: Covid-19 - 79 New Cases Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 79 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

A press release from the Health Ministry said that, since the start of the pandemic, 278,701 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 1,249 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 522 were from Maputo city, 338 from Cabo Delgado, 115 from Niassa, 80 from Tete, 67 from Sofala, 45 from Maputo province, 42 from Gaza, 29 from Zambezia, 10 from Manica and one from Inhambane. No tests were reported from Nampula.

1,170 of the tests gave negative results, and 79 people tested positive for the coronavirus. All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country to 19,542.

46 of the new cases are men or boys, and 33 are women or girls. Four are children under the age of 15, and two are over 65 years old. In eight cases, no age information was available. 23 of the cases were from Maputo city, 20 from Niassa, 13 from Sofala, nine from Manica, seven from Gaza, four from Cabo Delgado, two from Tete and one from Maputo province.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedures, all 79 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release said that, in the previous 24 hours, 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, all in Maputo city. But eight others were admitted (five in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Nampula and one in Tete).

Currently. 80 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (62 in Maputo, six in Nampula, five in Tete, three in Zambezia, two in Manica, one in Sofala and one in Matola).

In the same 24 hour period, 241 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (186 in Maputo city, 19 in Niassa, 15 in Manica, 11 in Zambezia, five in Gaza, four in Maputo province, and one in Inhambane). The total number of recoveries now stands at 17,069 - which is 87.3 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has now fallen to 2,298, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,570 (68.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 272; Cabo Delgado, 102; Sofala, 83; Niassa, 77; Nampula, 71; Tete, 43; Gaza, 37; Zambezia, 29; Manica, 14. Currently, there are no active cases in Inhambane.

On Tuesday, no Covid-19 deaths were reported. The death toll currently stands at 171.