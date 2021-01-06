Zimbabwe: Saved in the Nick of Time From Cyclone Chalane

6 January 2021
263Chat (Harare)

As it did other locations, Cyclone Idai left a trail of destruction as it passed through Chikwaka Village in Chimanimani District. Now, less than two years later, Cyclone Chalane threatened to cause more damage to the some of the homes and property that were yet to be repaired.

A group of volunteers from Chikwaka village, that has been restoring infrastructure in their community, has been working around the clock to repair roofs and walls damaged by Cyclone Idai. The group of made up skilled, semi-skilled and novice artisan men and women targets this assistance towards households with the vulnerable such as widows, orphans and the very poor.

To date, they have restored roofing on over 114 houses in Chimanimani. As a result, when Cyclone Chalane passed through the region at the end of 2020, these households were saved from further loss to their properties because of the volunteers' efforts.

In Chipinge District, a similar group volunteers has also been doing similar repair work on homes. When completed with the targeted 237 homes, 30 schools and 7 clinics are also targeted for roof restoration in both Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

The volunteers are supported with building tools, logistics and materials such as roofing sheets, cement and bricks through generous funding by China Aid, while the project is managed by UNDP Zimbabwe. They volunteers were mobilised by Econet's Higherlife Foundation as part of the Cyclone Idai response programme.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.