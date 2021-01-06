Liberia: President Weah Departs Liberia for Akufo-Addo's Inauguration

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, departs the country Wednesday, January 6, 2021 for the Republic of Ghana to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Weah will join a host of other world leaders, mainly from the West African Sub-region for the historic ceremony which is expected to take place at Independence Square in Accra, the Capital of Ghana, on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was declared winner following a hotly contested December 7, 2020 elections by Ghana's Electoral Body over his main challenger, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

While in Ghana, the Liberian Leader will hold talks with representatives of bilateral organizations. He is also expected to meet President Akufuor-Addo for talks germane to Liberia-Ghana relations.

In the absence of the President, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill, will act as chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President, and via telephone contact with the President.