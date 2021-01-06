Zimbabwe: Dennis Wilson Dies

6 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Entertainment

Former radio presenter Dennis Wilson has died.

He was 66.

Wilson died at his home in Alexandra Park, Harare after a short illness.

More to follow...

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.