Uganda Cannot Hold Free and Fair Elections Under the Selective and Opportunistic Covid-19 Lockdown Measures

analysis

Next week, on 14 January, Uganda holds a general election. In recent weeks, the election campaign has been marred by police killings of people attending rallies, and arrests and harassment of opposition politicians. The signs are extremely worrying.

Uganda has recently gained traction for the good, the bad and the ugly, all in one season.

When Uganda unveiled her Covid-19 control measures, heads turned in her direction. The authorities acted fast, firmly and looked innovative in their handling of the pandemic. For starters, Uganda has a long history of successful implementation of public health campaigns, especially in response to epidemic outbreaks.

It was given accolades for its rapid alert, immediate response and effective coordination in the field, and robust logistical support that turned around the largest recorded outbreak of Ebola between 2000 and 2001.

When the World Health Organisation (WHO) characterised Covid-19 as a pandemic and the virus wreaked havoc on many nations in a short space of time, Uganda seemed sure of its capacity. And for once, it seemed such a great thing to be a Ugandan and to be in Uganda at a time of global adversity.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu salutes the crowd as he passes through Mukono...