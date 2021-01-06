Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Rise to 97,398

Kenya has recorded 271 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 97,398.

Wednesday's positive cases are from a sample size of 5,830 raising the total samples tested to 1,070,249.

The new cases comprise of 261 Kenyans and 10 foreigners, of whom 143 are male and 128 females. The youngest patient is a one-year-old infant while the oldest is 68 years old.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, said four patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,694.

At the same time, 609 patients are reported to have recovered from the disease, 502 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 107 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 79,966.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement further stated that there are 588 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 2,708 are in home-based care.

Twenty-seven patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support while nine are on supplemental oxygen. Two patients are under observation.

Another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 15 of whom are in the general wards and 1 patient is in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The 271 cases are distributed across the counties as follows: Nairobi 117, Meru 44, Bungoma 21, Machakos 15, Kilifi 12, Busia 11, Nakuru 10, Mombasa 9, Kisumu 8, Homabay 5, Kiambu 5, Embu 5, Kajiado 3, Kisii 3, Kwale 1, Lamu 1, Migori 1, and Siaya 1.