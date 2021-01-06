Kenya: Re-Admit Teen Mothers, Pregnant Girls Back to School

As schools reopened on Monday, whether all girls will resume learning is a matter of cautious optimism.

According to the 2019 National Census, some 9.2 million girls are enrolled in primary school according. An additional 4.3 million are in secondary school.

Actual figures on girls falling pregnant during the nine-month period schools remained closed remain elusive.

However, cases of sexual and gender based violence (SGBV) rose by 92.2 per cent with defilement and rape being the leading crimes against women and girls.

Further, harsh economic times for parents and guardians constrained their capabilities to provide sanitary towels and food for the girls, exposing some into sexual exploitation for economic benefits.

Presidential directive

For instance, in urban informal settlements, about 73 per cent of girls and women experienced a decreased or no access to menstrual products, found a 2020 joint report: An Assessment of the Gendered Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Households by UN Women et al. This was similar to the 65 per cent in the rural areas.

For years, teenage pregnancy has been a prevalent problem. The pandemic, however, heightened the situation owing to much exposure to perpetrators of sexual exploitation.

According to 2014 Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS), one in five girls in the 15-19 age bracket is either pregnant or have given birth, a figure that could have gone upwards during the period schools remained shut.

The Ministry of Education is, however, under the directive of President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure pregnant girls and those who have delivered resume learning.

In his Jamhuri Day speech, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta directed that: "The Ministry of Education shall re-issue and publicise the Education Policy on School Re-Entry so as to facilitate the re-admission of all those who may not be able to report back due to pregnancy."

Further, chiefs and assistant chiefs are to ensure all children are back to school.

Hence, the Education ministry has issued National Guidelines for School Re-Entry in Early Learning and Basic Education (2020) which guarantees teen mothers and pregnant girls continuity of learning.

Should the girl prefer to re-enroll in a different school, head of the current school and Sub-County Director of Education are to support her secure a placement, directs the policy.

Parents urged

"In case a learner becomes pregnant more than once, she shall be allowed re-entry

into a learning institution as long as she is within the mandatory schooling age," states the policy.

It further guides that:" Learners who have attained the age of 18 years shall be advised to enroll in Adult and Continuing Education or vocational training centres to complete their schooling."

Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mumina Bonaya also urges parents to ensure their girls attend school regardless of whether they are pregnant or have delivered.

"Parents have the responsibility to ensure their girls are in school and proceed to colleges and universities," said Ms Mumina is quoted in a Nation's March 4, 2020 article.

She urged chiefs to "arrest those carrying out the vice and track girls who have dropped out from school so that they are readmitted."

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com