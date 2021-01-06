South Africa: New Year Reveries in the Land of Pickled Pigs and Nervous Kids

6 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Jackman

The melancholic torpor between Christmas and New Year found us stepping back to another age, a time of leafy old hotels, manners forgotten and ways long mourned.

The Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal have a whiff of White Mischief about them; undulating happy valleys where white people linger on grand estates thinking of the Old Country, sipping G&Ts at sunset and assembling in resplendent drawing rooms for post prandials after much gossiping over dinner about the neighbouring farmers, the polo and the cricket. The boys all went to Michaelhouse or Hilton, the girls to St Anne's; everybody knows somebody who knows everyone else, and family roots go deeper than the abundantly rich soil, from farm t0 farm and pretty English town to pretty English town. It's a Little England in the former colony and, like much of England, is effortlessly beautiful.

It's the sort of place where an American dentist with a South African wife and two or more strapping sons might look around and think, this is a fine place to build a hotel. Our émigré might name the hotel after himself and cannot be blamed for doing so, for he's made it bold and imposing, built it of fine materials,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.