South Africa: New Year Reveries in the Land of Pickled Pigs and Nervous Kids

The melancholic torpor between Christmas and New Year found us stepping back to another age, a time of leafy old hotels, manners forgotten and ways long mourned.

The Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal have a whiff of White Mischief about them; undulating happy valleys where white people linger on grand estates thinking of the Old Country, sipping G&Ts at sunset and assembling in resplendent drawing rooms for post prandials after much gossiping over dinner about the neighbouring farmers, the polo and the cricket. The boys all went to Michaelhouse or Hilton, the girls to St Anne's; everybody knows somebody who knows everyone else, and family roots go deeper than the abundantly rich soil, from farm t0 farm and pretty English town to pretty English town. It's a Little England in the former colony and, like much of England, is effortlessly beautiful.

It's the sort of place where an American dentist with a South African wife and two or more strapping sons might look around and think, this is a fine place to build a hotel. Our émigré might name the hotel after himself and cannot be blamed for doing so, for he's made it bold and imposing, built it of fine materials,...