South Africa: Dhamma Patākā - Ten Days of Silence and Meditation

Overlooking a picturesque valley just outside Worcester lies the only permanent Vipassana teaching centre in Africa.

Dhamma Patākā was our destination as I set off with Dammien and Themba, two fellow aspiring meditators that had asked for lifts from Cape Town on the community noticeboard. This retreat was one of two gifts/challenges I offered myself in my 40th year of existence - the other was tackling the Rubik's Cube that had tormented my youth.

There's something about that milestone that makes men take a closer look at their lives. Roughly the halfway point of our time in this realm, there seem to be two distinct camps. On the one side is team "mid-life crisis" trading in cars and partners for newer, sportier models and on the other, those who feel the need to take on daunting challenges like swimming to Robben Island from Big Bay. Or spending ten days of an 11-day retreat meditating in silence, as I set off to do.

The centre is anchored at the foot of a mountain peak with views stretching across fertile farming valleys, flooded with afternoon sun. As far as getting the setting right, Buddha would not be disappointed by the choice of...