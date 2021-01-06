Kenya: City Acting Governor Mutura Makes Changes to His Cabinet

Former Nairobi Education Executive Janet Ouko has made a comeback to the county's cabinet after acting Governor Benson Mutura made changes to his cabinet.

Ms Ouko, who resigned from the county government in January, 2019, has been appointed to her former docket.

She will replace Ms Lucia Mulwa, who incidentally took over the Education, Youth Affairs and Sports docket following Ms Ouko's resignation.

Ms Mulwa has been reassigned to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock department which has been vacant since the sacking of the former holder of the position Winnie Kathenge last year.

"In line with the powers bestowed upon me by the Constitution and the county governments Act, 2012, and in order to support the efficient exercise of county functions, I have today made the following appointments and realignments for effective service delivery," said Mr Mutura.

"I will be communicating more changes in due course," he added.

Mr Mutura took over the leadership of the county government last year December following the impeachment of former Governor Mike Sonko.

The changes have also seen super "Chief Officer" Jairus Musumba appointed as the acting County Secretary replacing Justus Kathenge who has been in the position since June last year when Mr Leboo Morintat left the position.

Mr Musumba is the devolution chief officer but has also been holding forte in the Education department as acting chief officer.

The changes leaves the Trade docket still without a substantive holder with a number of chief officer positions also vacant.

Lands CEC Charles Kerich, Health Services CEC Hitan Majevdia, Transport and Roads counterpart Mohammed Dagane, ICT and e-government Executive Munene, Devolution CEC Vesca Kangogo, Finance Executive Allan Igambi and Environment CEC Larry Wambua are the other cabinet members at the City Hall.

Also, the reorganization has roped in human rights activist and lawyer Brain Weke who has joined the city county government as legal advisor in the office of the governor while former councilor Paul Mutungi replaces Brian Mugo as the chief of staff.