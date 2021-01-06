South Africa: Covid-19 Second Wave Impacting Heavily On Sports Again

analysis

As the world goes through a harsh second wave of Covid-19, sports leagues and teams have not escaped the chaos, with the English Premier League and the Currie Cup one of the sorely affected competitions.

The English Premier League (EPL) announced 40 positive Covid-19 cases after its last round of testing in the past week - the highest recorded number of cases after 19 rounds of testing.

On the other side of the world, the Currie Cup is facing an uncertain conclusion because of the impact of the virus. The Sharks are the latest team to record a swathe of positive results, which led to the cancellation of their match against Western Province at Newlands, scheduled for Saturday.

The Bulls and the Lions, unusually, were set to meet in Pretoria on Wednesday evening in a rescheduled match after a host of Bulls players were felled by the virus two weeks ago.

Because WP versus the Sharks cannot go ahead at the weekend, it means another reshuffle of fixtures with the semifinals set for 16 January. The Sharks have qualified for the play-offs but if a large portion of their squad is in isolation, they would not be able...