South Africa: Southern Kings Rugby Player in Court After Alleged Assault of Pregnant Woman

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Tiaan Swanepoel, a Southern Kings rugby player accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, claims to have an alibi.

Tiaan Swanepoel, a Southern Kings rugby player, has made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates' Court where he is facing charges of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Tiaan Swanepoel, facing charges of crimen injuria and common assault, appeared briefly in the Atlantis Magistrates' Court, West Coast, yesterday. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

The woman, Rhimondy Apollis, who was 37 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged assault, was not in court on Tuesday as she was recovering after giving birth to a baby girl on 28 December.

Swanepoel and his co-accused, Anel Pienaar, chose to conduct their own defence and while not asked to enter a plea, indicated that they denied the charges.

Swanepoel faces charges of crimen injuria and common assault related to an incident on 13 December 2020 where he allegedly hurled racial slurs and assaulted Apollis in the parking lot opposite Spar Tops in Melkbosstrand. Pienaar faces charges of reckless and negligent driving. She is accused of reversing a car with no number plates into the parked car of Apollis.

Both claim to have alibis for the day in question....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.