South Africa: Southern Kings Rugby Player in Court After Alleged Assault of Pregnant Woman

Tiaan Swanepoel, a Southern Kings rugby player accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, claims to have an alibi.

Tiaan Swanepoel, a Southern Kings rugby player, has made a brief appearance in the Atlantis Magistrates' Court where he is facing charges of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Tiaan Swanepoel, facing charges of crimen injuria and common assault, appeared briefly in the Atlantis Magistrates' Court, West Coast, yesterday. (Photo: Vincent Cruywagen)

The woman, Rhimondy Apollis, who was 37 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged assault, was not in court on Tuesday as she was recovering after giving birth to a baby girl on 28 December.

Swanepoel and his co-accused, Anel Pienaar, chose to conduct their own defence and while not asked to enter a plea, indicated that they denied the charges.

Swanepoel faces charges of crimen injuria and common assault related to an incident on 13 December 2020 where he allegedly hurled racial slurs and assaulted Apollis in the parking lot opposite Spar Tops in Melkbosstrand. Pienaar faces charges of reckless and negligent driving. She is accused of reversing a car with no number plates into the parked car of Apollis.

Both claim to have alibis for the day in question....