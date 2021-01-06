South Africa: Lockdown Business Blues - the Economy Is Off to a Faltering Start in 2021

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The renewed lockdown rules imposed between Christmas and New Year to contain the Covid-19 pandemic's lethal second wave have economists revising down further already grim 2021 growth forecasts for South Africa. Could a first-quarter contraction be in the offing?

London-based research consultancy Capital Economics is one of the first out of the blocks.

"Recently announced measures to curb South Africa's second wave of Covid-19 will probably throw the economic recovery off course, with GDP likely to contract in Q1 if restrictions are extended," it said in a note this week.

Capital Economics said that the move to lockdown Level 3 from Level 1 shut down an estimated 20% of the economy in one fell swoop. That is significant and clearly a setback for the ongoing rebound from the massive 51% contraction in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020. It noted that the hospitality sector was the hardest hit, and pointedly mentioned the ban on alcohol sales.

It's Level 3 again - with no booze and no beaches at all in hotspots

"The economic impact of the latest restrictions will, clearly, depend on how long the measures remain in place and whether they will be tightened further. According to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

