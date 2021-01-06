Namibia: Swakopmund Pop-Up Camp Provides Platform for Entrepreneurs and Innovators to Engage

The Startup Namibia's Swakop Pop up camp, a coworking community office space for local startups which opened its doors in December last year, managed to give the coastal community a platform to connect, engage and develop ideas.

The Pop-Up camp located at the Atrium Lifestyle Centre on Hendrik Witbooi street in the CBD is the most diverse and creative space in Swakopmund and is the perfect space for startups and creatives to grow and connect.

According to StartUp Namibia over the coming weeks in the new year, there will be a number of live events and activities taking place.

"In January there will be an investment readiness training for start-ups located at the coast. The entrepreneurs that graduated from the training programmes will have the opportunity to use the provided space for the duration that the pop-up camp is in Swakopmund," they added.

According to organisers, entrepreneurs and startups never sleep whilst trying to fulfil their ambition of being a successful and viable business. There is now a way to feed the entrepreneurial mind whilst at the coast through this Pop-Up Camp. The coast was impacted severely by the pandemic with lots of businesses shutting down, supporting new budding businesses and ideas will start the coast on the road to recovery, they explained.

"Feel free to visit, take advantage of the free Wi-Fi, coffee, popcorn and the professional advice on offer and become an active member of Namibia's startup culture and community," said Sasha Willemse, Community Manager at StartUp Namibia, December is the perfect time to take your business idea, business plan, product or service to the next level and develop your entrepreneurial drive and we are here to help!'

Willemse said Windhoek based companies that include; Victoria Nanny agency and Chommie Bites will make use of the collaborative and start-up space to explore opportunities of expanding to the coastal region and Two Beards Coffee will provide the start-ups with much needed caffeine.

Kirstin Wiedow, GM of StartUp Namibia said, "We know that most acitivities for entrepreneurship are centred around Windhoek, however, there are potential entrepreneurs everywhere in Namibia. The Erongo Region was one of the hardest hit regions during the COVID-19 pandemic and, in parallel we had the second highest amount of programme participants enrolled from Erongo. We felt that establishing a Pop-Up Camp at the coast over the summer season would kickstart the entrepreneurial spirit at the coast and provide much needed support to the community. We invite local entrepreneurs to drop by and discuss their ideas and we look forward to assisting them in taking their idea to the next level in 2021."

StartUp Namibia is a joint Namibian-German technical cooperation project for Sustainable Economic Development, implemented by the Namibian Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development and Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).