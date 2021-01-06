Namibia: Heavy Rains Destroy Roads in the South

6 January 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Heavy rains over the past few days have resulted in damaged roads in the areas of Keetmanshoop, Grünau, Aroab, Noordoewer, Karasburg and Warmbad, the Roads Authority has announced.

Currently, the known affected roads are; B1 route (Trunk Road TR 1/2): From Grünau to Keetmanshoop; Main Road 27 (MR 27) or tourist Route C16: From Keetmanshoop to Aroab; Main Road 22 (MR22) & District Road 271 (D271): Gravel roads from Noordoewer to Karasburg and Hom River Bridge in warmbad on District Road 210 (D210).

According to the Roads Authority, the Trunk Road between Grünau to Keetmanshoop's eastern road shoulder has been extensively damaged, however, the road is open to traffic and road signs have been erected to warn the road users about the damaged section.

The main road between Keetmanshoop to Aroab has been damaged at several places with the southern lane washed away at some spots, the road is currently only accessible by 4×4 vehicles. Small vehicles owners are advised to avoid travelling on this road until further notice.

MR 22 and D271 gravel roads from Noordoewer to Karasburg are both temporarily closed to traffic due to serious wash away at river crossings and a collapsed culvert on MR 22. Roads users from Noordoewer to Karasburg are urged to use the tarred road via Grünau.

The Hom River Bridge in warmbad on District Road 210 (D210) is temporary closed to traffic due to the damage to the bridge near Warmbad.

While the Roads Authority maintenance team is busy inspecting and assessing the conditions of the roads, motorists are urged to exercise extra caution and be vigilant during their journeys in the southern part of the country, as there could be road damages, which the Roads Authority is not aware of yet.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.