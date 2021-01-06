Namibia: Family Blames Poor Ambulance Service for Death

THE Oshikuku State Hospital ambulance service has been accused of negligence after a resident of Iithindi village near Oshikuku died of a heart attack on Sunday.

Jakobus Jakobus Ndeshipanda (34) died after the hospital's ambulance staff allegedly informed his family they only transport injured patients.

Ndeshipanda's brother, Mike Tshilongo, who resides at Oshakati, says he received a call on Sunday at around 02h00 informing him his brother at Iithindi village was not feeling well.

"My sister Etuna Tshilongo called the Oshikuku hospital for an ambulance to get to my brother, because he was unable to move, let alone drive to the hospital at that time. They had a disagreement [with the hospital] and my sister was told the Oshikuku hospital's ambulance only attends to those who have been injured, and therefore could not help," Tshilongo says.

He says he had to drive about 45 km from Ongwediva to the village.

"When I arrived there around 03h30, I found he had already passed away. This is very disappointing and sad for our family. Just because the hospital could not agree to send the ambulance to get to a sick person, my brother had to die just like that. This is pure neglect, and we will take it up with the health ministry," Tshilongo says.

Titus Shikongo, regional commander for the Omusati police, said he is not the right person to comment on the issue and referred The Namibian to regional health director Alfons Amoomo.

Shikongo, however, said the issue of ambulances in the region was of serious concern, and has expressed his condolences to the deceased's family.

Amoomo said he was not aware of the incident.

"You will have to send an email to our directorate and we will respond accordingly," he said.