Namibia: Family Blames Poor Ambulance Service for Death

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

THE Oshikuku State Hospital ambulance service has been accused of negligence after a resident of Iithindi village near Oshikuku died of a heart attack on Sunday.

Jakobus Jakobus Ndeshipanda (34) died after the hospital's ambulance staff allegedly informed his family they only transport injured patients.

Ndeshipanda's brother, Mike Tshilongo, who resides at Oshakati, says he received a call on Sunday at around 02h00 informing him his brother at Iithindi village was not feeling well.

"My sister Etuna Tshilongo called the Oshikuku hospital for an ambulance to get to my brother, because he was unable to move, let alone drive to the hospital at that time. They had a disagreement [with the hospital] and my sister was told the Oshikuku hospital's ambulance only attends to those who have been injured, and therefore could not help," Tshilongo says.

He says he had to drive about 45 km from Ongwediva to the village.

"When I arrived there around 03h30, I found he had already passed away. This is very disappointing and sad for our family. Just because the hospital could not agree to send the ambulance to get to a sick person, my brother had to die just like that. This is pure neglect, and we will take it up with the health ministry," Tshilongo says.

Titus Shikongo, regional commander for the Omusati police, said he is not the right person to comment on the issue and referred The Namibian to regional health director Alfons Amoomo.

Shikongo, however, said the issue of ambulances in the region was of serious concern, and has expressed his condolences to the deceased's family.

Amoomo said he was not aware of the incident.

"You will have to send an email to our directorate and we will respond accordingly," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.