Namibia: Napwu Enters Gipf, Amupanda Housing Saga

NAMIBIA'S biggest trade union representing civil servants recently said a facility is already in place for them to access part of their pension to build houses through their pension fund.

There is therefore no need for proposed changes to the benefits policy of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) to allow its members to directly access their pensions to build houses.

This was said by Petrus Nevonga, the general secretary of the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu), responding to a recent brawl between the fund and Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda.

Amupanda, who is the mayor of Windhoek, also wants the GIPF to fund land and housing development in the capital and various other local authorities.

The AR leader took to social media early this week questioning the GIPF's pension benefit policy, saying the fund was treating its members deceptively by only allowing members to have access to their savings once they retire.

His other concern was over how much the fund pays as benefits to members, saying a third of members' total pension was insufficient.

Amupanda also claimed should a member die, the remaining two thirds of their pension will not be paid out to the deceased's family or children, but "is swallowed by the GIPF".

He further claimed when GIPF beneficiaries retire, the fund no longer pays a guaranteed 80% of their salary as it should, but has now reduced it to only 50% of beneficiaries' former salaries.

On the issue of housing, Amupanda voiced his aversion towards the GIPF's lack of a housing policy, saying it was difficult for a member to borrow money from the fund to build a house while alive.

Amupanda now wants to form a labour union, and has vowed to take on the fund to bring about "revolutionary change".

The majority of public servants in Namibia are represented by Napwu and the Namibia Teachers Union (Nantu).

Nevonga said their members therefore already have access to their pension savings for various purposes, including housing.

His position is backed by the GIPF's rules that regulate the management of the fund approved by the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) in 2018.

The rules seen by The Namibian states that the fund has an option of lending money to individual members for various purposes, including to "purchase a dwelling, or to purchase land and erect a dwelling on it, for occupation by the member or a dependant of the member".

Nevonga said the two unions would soon state their position regarding the GIPF benefit saga.

The GIPF has a total of 101 700 members and 39 504 beneficiaries.

It is the biggest pension fund in the country with an asset value of N$109 billion, which is mainly in investments, but its members are said not to own houses.

Contributions made by the members last year stood at N$4,3 billion, and N$991 million worth of individual withdrawals were processed, recent financial statements show.

Monthly benefits and lump sum benefits stood at a combined N$3,9 billion.

The GIPF's chief executive officer, David Nuyoma, rubbished some of Amupanda's claims, citing they are inaccurate and misleading assertions.

He said the benefit of a third paid out as a lump sum is a legal requirement.

"There is nothing sinister about this. The GIPF is not allowed to pay out more than one third of pension money when a member retires. The two thirds are required to buy a monthly pension for the retired member," Nuyoma said.

He dismissed claims that the fund had been swallowing up members' pension after they die as "far from the truth".

"This is not true. If a retired member dies without leaving a spouse, the value of his/her pension for the remainder of the guaranteed period is, by law, paid out to his/her dependants and nominees," Nuyoma said.

He said GIPF members do not have to wait until retirement to buy property.

"All GIPF members are entitled to borrow from the fund for housing purposes," he said.

In 2011, the GIPF established a trust fund called First Capital Housing Fund through which its members borrow money to acquire or build a house.

About N$1,5 billion has been invested in this fund, and housing loans have been extended to members throughout the country.

"GIPF members are enjoying this housing loan scheme while keeping their pension balances untouched. Meaning, when they retire, their pension is intact and they also have houses," Nuyoma said.

Veteran unionist Evilastus Kaaronda said the housing issue as raised by Amupanda is not new.

"He [Amupanda] has a point when considering the principle of members benefiting from the fund while still alive, during and after their employment with the government, and after retirement," he said.

Kaaronda said there is an urgent need to reform both the Pension Funds Act as well as the GIPF rules.

"This debate is long overdue," he said, adding that the funds to be used for this and other similar purposes must be those in unlisted investment portfolios so as to keep protecting the actual pensions of members.

Mahongora Kavihuha, the secretary general of the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna), yesterday said his federation has also been pressuring the GIPF to change its benefit policy to allow members to access their pension before turning 60.