South Africa: Economic Headwinds We Really Do Want to Avoid in 2021

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

After a dire 2020, there are high hopes for a swift and effective worldwide vaccine rollout, an economic rebound in the second half of the year and a much more festive 2021 New Year than the one we have just had. But several challenges and potential pitfalls lie ahead and only after navigating these will there be cause for celebration.

New Year is traditionally the point in time when most of us are hardwired to wipe the slate clean and face the next 12 months as optimistically and hopefully as possible.

The transition to 2021 was no different, notwithstanding spiralling rates of infections; new, more infectious Covid variants coming to light and severely curtailed festivities as successive lockdowns were put in place.

In just the first few days of this year, however, expectations of a better year have already begun to fizzle out, with the realisation that in many ways 2021 could turn out to be even more challenging than 2020.

Stock markets in the East and then Europe started off the first trading day of the year on a buoyant note, propelled higher by the prospect of vaccinations paving the way for an economic upturn in the second half...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

