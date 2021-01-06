Namibia: Armed Mob Attacks Police in Eenhana

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

AN ARMED mob seized an unlicenced taxi driver from traffic officers who were in the process of arresting him on Monday.

The incident happened at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region, police regional spokesperson inspector Kaume Itumba said.

He said the scuffle started when police officers arrested an unlicenced taxi driver who was transporting passengers from Eenhana to Ondangwa.

Itumba said the taxi driver was asked to provide a transportation permit as well as his driver's licence.

The driver than produced another person's licence.

Police then told the taxi driver that he was under arrest and during the process, a group of people armed with stones and empty bottles ordered the police to free the rogue driver.

The driver then ran away leaving his vehicle behind and the police officers called for reinforcements to contain the situation.

"Five people were arrested and the car was impounded at Eenhana police station," Itumba added.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.