Namibia: Armed Mob Attacks Police in Eenhana

AN ARMED mob seized an unlicenced taxi driver from traffic officers who were in the process of arresting him on Monday.

The incident happened at Eenhana in the Ohangwena region, police regional spokesperson inspector Kaume Itumba said.

He said the scuffle started when police officers arrested an unlicenced taxi driver who was transporting passengers from Eenhana to Ondangwa.

Itumba said the taxi driver was asked to provide a transportation permit as well as his driver's licence.

The driver than produced another person's licence.

Police then told the taxi driver that he was under arrest and during the process, a group of people armed with stones and empty bottles ordered the police to free the rogue driver.

The driver then ran away leaving his vehicle behind and the police officers called for reinforcements to contain the situation.

"Five people were arrested and the car was impounded at Eenhana police station," Itumba added.