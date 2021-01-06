South Africa: Proteas' Series Victory a Huge Boost for SA Cricket

analysis

If 2020 was South African cricket's annus horribilis, early signs in 2021 indicate that the sport is on the up. But 'up' is relative. Coming from a base that was well below sea level, there was barely any further down that Cricket South Africa and the Proteas could fall.

The Proteas' 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Test, which was completed at the Wanderers on Tuesday, marked South Africa's first series win since beating Pakistan 3-0 on home soil two years ago. It was the perfect start to the year -- on the field at least -- following a 3-1 home series loss against England in 2020.

It was also atonement for the 2018/19 home series loss against Sri Lanka and it marked the Proteas' first World Test Championship points since the system was implemented in 2019. The Proteas have won only three of the nine Tests -- and one of the three series they've played.

For the past 18 months, cricket in South Africa has been like watching a B-grade slasher flick. All gore and no substance. Boardroom issues have plagued Cricket South Africa (CSA) to the extent that the entire board was ousted last October and...