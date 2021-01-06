Namibia: Mentally Challenged and 7-Year-Old Raped

TWO rape cases were reported in Kunene region over the festive season, acting police regional commander for Kunene, deputy commissioner Lazarus Johannes has said.

A seven-year-old girl was raped at Orutjandja location at Opuwo between 20 and 22 December.

The girl was apparently lured into a room by an unknown man while playing with friends, where she was raped.

Her parents become aware of the rape when the family travelled to Rundu for the holidays.

"The parents asked the girl why she was not walking normally and the girl related what had happened," Johannes told The Namibian on Wednesday.

No suspect has been arrested for the rape. Johannes also said a 15-year-old mentally challenged girl was raped at Farm Mooirivier, situated about 70 kilometres from Kamanjab by 22-year-old man.

The suspect, Clemens Hendricks was arrested and appeared in court where he was denied bail and is in custody at Kamanjab police holding cells.