Tanzania's Nine-Year Old the Toast of Taekwon-Do Seminar in Kampala

6 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Kampala — A team of Tanzanian taekwon-do members has returned after they represented the country at the black belt and grading seminar which was conducted by Master Niklas Enander from International Taekwon-do Federation.

The seminar which began on December 28 and lasted up to January 3 was held in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Among those who attended from Tanzania was the youngest red belt holder, 9-year-old Navraj Singh Mair who participated in drills alongside black belt holders from across East African countries.

Many of his peers praised his ability to master the details of the sport at such a tender age and some actually confessed that at nine years they could barely do what he is doing

He has since been graded as Red International belt after showcasing his skills in Taekwon-do and is keen on working his way to his black belt.

The youngster travelled to Kampala alongside his coach Moses Mwanyilu, Said Kennedy (Tanzania and East African Taekwon-do president) Jaiveer Singh Mair (green belt) and Davinder Singh Mair.

"He has a great potential, he just has to work little on his stances," advised master Niklas Enander from the ITF .

Nvraj who turned nine in November 2020 has dedicated his free time towards the sport and he thanks his parents, grandparents, coach and his country to make him what he is today.

The group returned to Tanzania safely after the grading seminar

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.