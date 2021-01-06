Tanzania: SGR On the Agenda As Chinese Foreign Minister Visits Tanzania

6 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Chato — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expecting to pay a two-day visit in Tanzania to strengthen political and economic bilateral relations between the two countries.

Tanzania's foreign affairs minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi said in Chato today, January 6, 2021 that Mr Wang will land at Geita-Chato airport on January 7, 2021 and will stay in the country until January 8, 2021.

The visit is part Mr Wang's five-day tour of Africa, during his stay in Tanzania he will hold talks, privately, with President John Magufuli.

Mr Wang with his delegation from China will also hold official talks with Tanzanian government led by the minister of foreign affairs and his team.

"During his stay, Mr Wang will launch a Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) college in Chato District as well as visiting fishing areas on Lake Victoria," Prof Kabudi said.

Mr Wang will also witness the signing of a contract for the construction of the fifth phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) railway from Mwanza to Isaka with a length of 341 km.

Prof Kabudi said the fifth lot construction of the SGR will cost Sh 3.00617 trillion and will be implemented by two Chinese companies.

He, however, did not name the Chinese companies that are set to carry out the construction work

