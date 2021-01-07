Nigeria: Insurgents Burn Over 30 Buildings in Borno Village

Maiduguri — Over 30 buildings were burnt down and farm products destroyed when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Wamdeo village in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno state on Tuesday night, residents said.

The attack on Wamdeo village started around 6:30 pm and lasted for about two hours.

The residents, who spoke to Daily Trust, expressed anger over the level of atrocities wrecked by the attackers.

Some of the buildings torched by the insurgents after looting them included shops at the market square, residences and places of worship.

Daily Trust reported that hundreds of civilians fled into bushes for safety as a result of sporadic shooting by the attackers.

A hunter, who is also a resident of the community, Steve Mamza, disclosed that they returned Wednesday morning to count their loses.

"We thank God Almighty that no life was lost but as for our properties, more than 30 buildings were burnt down last night by Boko Haram.

"They have destroyed all what our people have laboured for.

"We don't know why they always attack us; all our harvests have been destroyed. It is sad," Mamza lamented.

A military source claimed that some of the attackers were killed in Chul village after leaving Wamdwo village.

The source added that the military, with air supports, descended on the fleeing insurgents last night.