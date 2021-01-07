Nigeria: Insurgents Burn Over 30 Buildings in Borno Village

Oladayo Jonathan / Premium Times
Residents displaced by violence in Borno state.
6 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olatunji Omirin

Maiduguri — Over 30 buildings were burnt down and farm products destroyed when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Wamdeo village in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno state on Tuesday night, residents said.

The attack on Wamdeo village started around 6:30 pm and lasted for about two hours.

The residents, who spoke to Daily Trust, expressed anger over the level of atrocities wrecked by the attackers.

Some of the buildings torched by the insurgents after looting them included shops at the market square, residences and places of worship.

Daily Trust reported that hundreds of civilians fled into bushes for safety as a result of sporadic shooting by the attackers.

A hunter, who is also a resident of the community, Steve Mamza, disclosed that they returned Wednesday morning to count their loses.

"We thank God Almighty that no life was lost but as for our properties, more than 30 buildings were burnt down last night by Boko Haram.

"They have destroyed all what our people have laboured for.

"We don't know why they always attack us; all our harvests have been destroyed. It is sad," Mamza lamented.

A military source claimed that some of the attackers were killed in Chul village after leaving Wamdwo village.

The source added that the military, with air supports, descended on the fleeing insurgents last night.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.