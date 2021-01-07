Nigeria: Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa to Build School in Plateau

6 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has unveiled plans to build a school in Bukuru, Jos South local government of Plateau State as a way of giving back to the community where he grew up.

The forward who was born in Jos took to Instagram to make the disclosure writing, "I am not ignorant of the need to give back to my wonderful community and that is why I am excited to announce the commencement of the M & S International School project in Plateau State, Jos South local government Bukuru. Education is the key to success."

Musa who took over the captain armband after John Mikel Obi quit the national team holds the record of being the only Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup game and also the first Nigerian to score in two FIFA World Cup competitions.

His playing time has taken him to countries like Russia, Holland, England and most recently Saudi Arabia.

Musa scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in a March 2011 friendly against Kenya.

