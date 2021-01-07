Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Geidam Town in Yobe

Premium Times
Yobe State
6 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Joe Hemba

"I called my DPO in Geidam and he is also under fire. I could hear the gunshot from him," a police officer said.

Suspected members of Boko Haram Tuesday evening attacked Geidam, a town in Yobe State.

The attack was still on at press time, at about 6:30 p.m.

The gunshots by the insurgents caused many residents to panic and flee into the bush while others hid in their houses.

A resident, who managed to speak with PREMIUM TIMES in a terrified voice, said the gunshots were massive.

"The gunshot outside is so much. I can't talk now please," the Geidam resident said.

The State police Public Relation Officer, Abdulkarim Dungus, told PREMIUM TIMES that he heard the Divisional Police Officer of Geidam firing from his gun when he tried to contact him.

"I called my DPO in Geidam and he is also under fire. I could hear the gunshot from him. He has promised to call back," Mr Dungus, an assistant superintendent of police, said.

Geidam is about 200km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and one of the border towns between Nigeria and Niger Republic. It also shares a boundary with Borno State from the north.

The town has been attacked by Boko Haram several times leading to loss of lives and property.

More updates on the attack will be provided in subsequent reports.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.