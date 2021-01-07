South Africa: Climate Strike March Held in Durban

2 October 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Nokulunga Majola

Marchers voice their concerns over environmental damage from pollution and climate change

Youth marched to the Durban City Hall demanding action on climate change on Friday. Photo: Nokulunga Majola.

About 200 young climate activists, concerned individuals and organisations marched to Durban City Hall from King Dingizulu Park, near Berea, on Friday, to demand greater action on climate change.

South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA), Abahlali baseMjondolo, Poor Flat Dwellers, Ubunye baseHostela, Active Citizen Movement, Market Users Committee and KZN Subsistence Fishing Forum were among the marchers.

The march formed part of the sixth Global Climate Strike organised by Fridays for the Future, a climate justice movement sparked by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018.

Shabeer Khan of the KZN Subsistence Fishing Forum said their livelihoods were at stake because of climate change.

Mvuzo Ntombela, SDCEA march convener, said that the government is not taking climate change seriously enough.

Ntombela said they are disturbed by news of more oil drilling along the South African coast. "This is not good for our ocean life. Today, we have fishermen who have joined us who are sharing the same sentiment as us. They make a living out of fishing and if we do not emphasis the message of saving our oceans they will go hungry."

Ntombela said they want government to start implementing the use of solar power and to enforce the use of renewables. They want Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to take the initiative so that Durban leads other cities by example. "We want to see change and to be included in passing of bills and everything that has to do with government and the environment," said Ntombela.

Another marcher from Poor Flat Dwellers said people must stop burning garbage in their yards as it pollutes the environment.

Mqapheli Bonono, Abahlali baseMjondolo deputy president and spokesperson, said: "Shack dwellers are also affected by pollution because of uncollected refuse in informal settlements. We are human being and we cannot sit by and let big companies destroy our environment. The youth have a right to speak up and climate change is one of the issues that is close to Abahlali's heart."

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.