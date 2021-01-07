South Africa: Women and Children Badly Impacted By Refugee Office Closure Says NGO

12 November 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Liezl Human

Sonke Gender Justice is seeking to join as a friend of the court in Scalabrini versus Minister of Home Affairs case

Sonke Gender Justice has asked the Western Cape High Court to be admitted as amicus curiae in the case over the closure of the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office. Photo: Liezl Human

The NGO Sonke Gender Justice has asked the Western Cape High Court to be admitted as amicus curiae ("friend of the court") in the case between the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and the Minister of Home Affairs. A virtual hearing took place on Wednesday, 11 November before Judge Rosheni Allie. Judgment was reserved.

In September 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to reopen the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office by 31 March 2018. The DHA missed the deadline.

Scalabrini brought another application to have Home Affairs reopen the Cape Town office. It also wants the court to put in place a "special measure" which will appoint a master to oversee compliance with reopening the refugee office.

According to Sonke's Kayan Leung, Sonke applied as amicus to introduce evidence it has collected on the "gendered impact on the closure of the refugee reception office".

"What we specifically want to do is make apparent the effect of the closure on women and children and the LGBTQI+ community and their particular struggles," said Wayne Ncube from Lawyers for Human Rights, which will represent Sonke if admitted as amicus.

Ncube said that because asylum seekers were unable to renew their permits, they were at risk of exploitation, gender-based violence, and a lack of assistance from the police. They were also at greater risk of police harassment.

According to Ncube, the closest refugee office is in Port Elizabeth. However, this office only assists newcomers and those who initially applied at its particular office. This means that asylum seekers who applied in Cape Town cannot get their permits at this office.

The court date for Scalabrini versus Home Affairs has not been set yet.

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.