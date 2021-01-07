Rwanda: Confederation Cup - As Kigali FC Progress to Qualification Round

Wednesday

KCCA 3-1 AS Kigali (3-3 Agg)

AS Kigali progressed to the next round of the Total CAF Confederations Cup after defeating Kampala City Council Authority FC on the away goals rule on Wednesday, January 6.

KCCA won the second leg 3-1 but AS Kigali's 2-0 win in the first leg which they got after their opponents failed to raise a quorum for the tie when nine players and a coach tested positive for coronavirus helped the team after striker Muhadjiri Hakizimana scored from the spot kick at St Mary's Stadium, Kampala.

KCCA knew they required just a big victory as that is exactly what they did but failed due to away goal of AS Kigali.

The Hosts started the match well and scored in the first minute through in-form striker Brian Aheebwa. They continued dominating the match and Aheebwa scored the second goal in the 36th minute to level the aggregate at 2-2.

The first half ended with the hosts leading 2-1 and level on aggregate with the visitors but striker Hakizimana converted from the spot in the 49th minute to give his team an edge.

AS Kigali continued pressing and could have scored another goal through Hussein Tchabalala Shaban but his powerful shot was turned back by the cross bar.

Although KCCA dominated most of the match, AS Kigali held on their slim lead to progress to the qualification round of the confederations Cup.

