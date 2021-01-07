Malawi: MEC Reflects On Implementation of Its Strategic Plan - Malawi Electoral Commission

press release

Three years after launching its strategic plan, the Malawi Electoral Commission has organised a two-day workshop to review how the blueprint has been implemented and realign the priorities for the remaining two years.

Speaking during the opening of the review workshop held in Salima on 5 and 6 January, MEC Chairman, Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale said the Strategic Plan is a prerequisite for effective running of the institution.

"A strategic plan plays an important role in any organization because it guides where the organization should go and what should be implemented.

"It creates benchmarks against which our success can be measured and also a beacon that shows us whether we are taking right direction," he said.

The MEC Chairman said it is very important to have a strategic plan that is updated and relevant for the efficient functioning of an electoral management body.

"We have had this document for three years and it is a good time for us to review it. How have we implemented it and how relevant is it to us as we stand today, but also look forward to the future.

"We need to look into this document and see if the issues we raised three years ago are still relevant today, if not then we can drop them and replace with new ideas so that our strategy should be a relevant document to our business today and the near future," he said.

Justice Kachale observed that the election field is very dynamic with new knowledge and information coming up every time.

"The election cases have brought to light some issues on our roles and certain way we do things and whether need to be reflected in the strategic action we take from here moving forward. New knowledge and technologies are always coming up and we need to be adaptive to the changing circumstances" he said.

In the life span of the current strategic plan, the Commission has implemented the Tripartite Elections in 2019, the Fresh Presidential Elections in 2020 and several sets of by-elections in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The MEC Chairman thanked the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) Malawi office for supporting the meeting.

"The Commission has always touted that our partners should embrace the electoral cycle approach in running of electoral programmes.

"So, what we are doing now is to reflect on our strategic document is no less significance than when we are trying to implement a national election, and so, the support that you are providing for us is very significant. Elections are no longer an event that we can afford to have dry seasons in between," he explained.

In his remarks during the opening of the workshop, IFES Country Director, Mr. Rudolf Elbling said his organisation was committed to helping the Commission achieve its strategic goals.

The review workshop was facilitated by Dr Augustine Magolowondo.

Participants at the workshop included MEC Commissioners, Senior Managers and staff.