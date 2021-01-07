Tanzania: Simba Humble Platinum to Reach Champions' League Group Stage

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's champions Simba SC on Wednesday January 6 thrashed Zimbabwe's FC Platinum 4-0 in Dar es Salaam to qualify for the group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

Simba stroll into the next stage on the back of a 4-1 aggregate victory after overturning a 1-0 first round loss to Platinum in Harare a fortnight ago.

The goals were scored by Erasto Nyoni from the spot in the 40th minute, Shomari Kapombe (61st) and John Bocco and Clatous Chama, who both struck in added-on time of the entertaining match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

This is the third time for Simba to reach the stage in history. The first time was in 2003 after eliminating on penalties by then the defending champions, Zamalek of Egypt before doing so in 2018-2019 editions respectively.

Simba pressed from the start of the game aiming to score the early goals. FC Platinum who opted to use a lone striker managed Simba at bay before an exquisite passing move led to a penalty in the 40th minute.