Tanzania: Namungo See a New Dawn

NAMUNGO have written a new chapter in Tanzania football following their qualification to play-off stage of CAF Confederation Cup after seeing off El Hilal Obeid of Sudan in Khartoum.

Namungo, who entered in the tournament as wildcats, looked very impressive in their both matches against Al Rabita of South Sudan and El Hilal.

Their road to the stage saw them netting eight goals while conceding only three in their four-match mission.

Their ace striker, Stephen Kwame Sey has become among the top scorers having netted four goals.

Parading a fine footwork, confidence and team-work Namungo are looked as among the teams with bright future in football.

The combination of Sey, Blaise Bigirimana, Edward Charles Manyama and Sixtus Sabilo has been very instrumental to the team's success.

The Tanzanian outfit went to Sudan with a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, with Sixtus Sabilo and Sey having scored the goals for them.

It seemed like the job was done when Ghanaian Sey scored the opener after just two minutes, and with the Sudanese side not at the races, the visitors didn't hesitate to take advantage.

During their match in Sudan Namungo became overconfident when they managed to get the away goal, and they were eventually punished in the 13th minute when Galangat scored from close range.

A few moments later, the hosts took a deserved lead when Ainsoor capitalised on casual defending to further boost the home team's confidence.The second goal motivated Obeid and created confusion and tension on the visitors' side. It was not surprising when Galangat completed his brace in the 19th minute to give Hilal a 3-1 lead on the day.

However, Hilal Altabaldy's momentum was halted in the 22nd minute when Galangat was sent off after committing a serious foul on an opponent.

From that moment, the tide turned in favour of Namungo, who capitalised on the numerical advantage and sought to reduce arrears.

Burundian Bigirimana reduced the deficit in the 39th minute to ensure the gap reduced to just one goal ahead of the half-time break after a thrilling half, and Namungo came out of the blocks strongly after the pause.

Five minutes after the break, Manyama was there to score the equaliser to make it 3-3 and seal progression to the final preliminary round of the competition.

Neither of the two teams would get another goal in the remaining 40 minutes as the Tanzanians held on to progress.

It is the first time Namungo, who are the 2019/20 FA Cup finalists, are taking part in the continental competition