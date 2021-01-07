Tanzania: Drone Pilot Training Course Commences in Tanzania

THE Civil Aviation Training Centre (CATC) in partnership with Pro Wings Training from South Africa has commenced the first batch of four weeks Drone pilot training with over 20 participants from all over the country.

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) Director General, Hamza Johari said in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that the training to the participants was of paramount importance because mushrooming of drone usage technology has indicated the possibility of causing possible damages.

He said that the drone's operators according to the Civil Aviation (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) regulations 2018, refers drone operator as a pilot. For that matter as pilot requirements to attain necessary training and acquire a licence to operate an aircraft is very important.

"In the four weeks period the participants will be having one-week theory in the class and three weeks practical which will be conducted at Tanganyika packers' grounds," he said.

The theoretical part will include among others civil aviation laws, awareness on drones, capacity and packaging procedures for drones that carry goods.

Other different topics for the course are drones' operations, metrological issues, mechanisms that made drone to fly, regulations on drones' operations and voice communications systems. Upon completion participants will be awarded certificates which will be used to obtain a licence from TCAA. On his part Benjamin Mabeta, Pro Wings Training Director for Africa said that, drone industry is growing so fast at the moment.

"It is important that we don't get left out and added that Pro Wings Training is here to support the government in aspect of drone usage to be able to accelerate the drone industry and utilise drone usage in the economic and commercial activities," he said.

He added that drone operations cover large spectrum of infrastructures from not only medical supplies but also agriculture, mining, media, security, search and rescues and it is a great educational tool for the youth in Tanzania.

Mr Stephen Genya one of the participant commenting on the training said that, he has been operating drone for the past four years and he believes that the training will be an added advantage as now will be more knowledgeable on drones operations and safety standards to attain safety and efficiency of this unmanned vehicles system.