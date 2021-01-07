Tanzania: Police Officer in Hot Soup Over Electricity Theft

7 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro

ARUSHA District Commissioner Kenan Kihongosi on Wednesday directed the regional police force to arrest a police officer, who was allegedly found stealing electricity from Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO).

The unmanned officer is alleged to have been illegally hooking power from TANESCO cables and lines. The DC's directive follows a raid that was conducted at the law enforcer's house recently, where he was found to have tampered with the power line and diverted electricity through a toilet illegally.

"The unscrupulous officer was attempting to dodge paying electricity tariffs which is also against the law and that is why, I've directed the OCD to have him arrested," ordered the visibly irate DC, who also featured in the night raid.

According to Mr Kihongosi, such acts shouldn't be condoned by public servants, and further called for an investigation on the issue before he appears in court. In a similar raid, the police successfully recovered dozens of alcohol sachets whose import, manufacture, sale and consumption hidden in a vehicle and outlawed by the government.

"The officer is said to have used the sachets in filling up glass containers and selling them to unsuspecting customers," the DC alleged.

The government had in 2017 banned the sachet-packaged spirits over health and environmental factors, arguing that they were to blame on indiscriminate intake of alcohol even among minors as well as pollution of the environment.

