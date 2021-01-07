Tanzania: PM - Govt Projects Should Reflect Money Spent

7 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said projects being implemented in the country must be managed well for the government realize the value of its money.

He made the remarks during his meeting with Ruvuma Region Officers at Songea Airport, shortly after visiting various projects in the area. The Premier applauded the regional officials for ensuring the four projects of Tunduru Secondary School, Mbinga District Council buildings, Mbinga-Mbamba Bay road and Songea Airport are well managed and display value for money spent.

"In implementing various projects the government wants them to be well managed, see the value of its money and as well display quality construction standard," he added. On the Songea Airport project, he said more than 37bn/- has been spent rehabilitating and upgrading it to improve air transport in the region.

The facelift involved repairing the runway capable of receiving more than 150 passengers, waiting area and a parking space that can accommodate six large planes. When completed, the airport will allow flights to land day and night.

However, the Prime Minister urged the leaders to continue encouraging people to take full advantage of various major strategic projects being implemented by the government to increase their incomes.

Equally, he urged them to ensure they oversee management of the airport so that it becomes sustainable and continue serving the people.

The government is implementing the National Five-Year Development Plan 2016/17 - 2020/2021, which aims at nurturing industrialisation for economic transformation and human development and under this plan, it is funding various projects to develop the country.

Some of the projects includes a new Central Railway line to Standard Gauge (SGR) that involves constructing a new electric railway line with domestic funds from Dar es Salaam - Morogoro - Dodoma about 700 Km.

Another project is the construction of a Crude Oil Pipeline from Hoima, Uganda to Tanga Port in Tanzania in collaboration with the government of Uganda. It is expected to transport Uganda crude oil to the international markets.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

