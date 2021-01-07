Tanzania: Mwinyi - Support Anti-Graft Crusade

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi ON Wednesday vowed to sustain his tough measures against embezzlement of public resources, asking the islanders to support the government spearheaded anticorruption drive.

"We have started instituting stern measures against corruption and theft of public properties ... discipline must be restored in the public service," Dr Mwinyi told CCM members at the Sheikh Idrissa Abdul Wakil Hall here.

He was addressing a special colloquium for CCM's youths, women and parents' wings to congratulate the Union and Zanzibar Presidents, Dr John Magufuli and Dr Mwinyi for their landslide victories in the October 28th, 2020 General Election.

President Mwinyi asked CCM members and all Zanzibaris to support the government in its drive to cleanse the public services and smoothening service delivery to the public."I do understand that the majority of Zanzibaris are pleased with the measures taken and the displeased few have to bear with us," charged Dr Mwinyi, directing all the party leaders and members to go back to wananchi and address their concerns.

"After the election, let us go back to wananchi, listen to their problems and solve them," he said, reminding CCM members of the looming inter-party elections next year. He hyped the election of leaders with the capability and full commitment to spearhead the party to great heights for the benefits of the Islanders.

"We should elect people who have true love to the party, not individuals pursuing personal interests," he charged, boasting of the party's huge reserve of capable leaders.

CCM's Special Committee of Organisation Secretary Cassian Gallos Nyimbo, giving a vote of thanks, assured President Mwinyi of the support of all youths, women and parents' wings on the commendable job he has embarked on.

"Move forward and believe that you have all the support from CCM and its wings...your appointment of energetic youth and women in the government has pleased many," said the secretary who doubles as the patron of the party's wings.

Presenting a paper on blue economy, University of Dar es Salaam Lecturer Professor Razack Lokina commended the eighth-phase government to pursue the blue economy, which he said, offers huge opportunities to the islanders.

"There is huge wealth in the ocean ... only reliable and modern infrastructures are needed to exploit the resources," said the don, citing tourism, fishing, fish farming, maritime, and oil and gas industries as the virgin sectors, yearning for commercial exploitation.

Professor Lokina challenged the Isles administration to work hard towards attracting serious investors to fully exploit the tourism potentials that range from beach, cruise ship and conference tourism.

He said the country requires special fish landing ports to encourage fish processing and exports to the most lucrative markets.

For many years, according to Professor Lokina, Zanzibar and Tanzania in general have been losing substantial amounts of marine resources due to lack of deep sea fishing vessels.