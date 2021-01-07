Tanzania: CSOs Have Potentials in Z'bar Development Agenda - Second VP

ZANZIBAR Second Vice-President Hemed Suleiman Abdalla has said Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) can make a difference in the country's ongoing development agenda should they be committed and own the local projects.

Making the revelation at the 14th Business Exhibition organized at the former House of Representatives premises in stone town, he said CSOs should provide services and become innovative enough to create jobs, and as well advocate for human rights, adding: "I urge the citizens to get involved in the organizations and own government planned activities."

Speaking on behalf of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, the Second Vice-President further said the CSOs should act as a bridge linking the public with the government and equally engage the authority effectively.

"We are now restoring accountability and ethics in the government along with fighting against corruption and building our economy... it is at this point that CSOs can help us achieve our goals," Mr Abdalla said.

The CSOs and entrepreneurs yesterday started a two-day exhibition as an opportunity to display their products and services with the supervision of Association of NGOs in Zanzibar (ANGOZA). With their Chairperson Ms Asha Aboud, making a speech the event attracted about 114 civil societies from both Pemba and Unguja.

Ms Aboud said that the exhibition is the start of their involvement in supporting the government of Zanzibar in its development vision of 2050, and industrialization drive.

"We are determined to be among the leading contributors to the development of our country, especially in all areas including agriculture, light industries, and provision of better services to the expectation of the people," she said.

She further said that despite recording some achievements, lack of market and low quality products are some of the challenges still facing them and asked the government for technical support towards the realization of their goals.