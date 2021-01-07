Tanzania: Pccb Trails Ghost Medic At Bukoba Hospital

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has smelt a rat on the existence of a ghost doctor, who has been prescribing drugs to patients seeking treatment at the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital.

Kagera Regional PCCB Chief, Mr John Joseph told reporters during a press conference he convened at his office that they are also conducting a thorough investigation to establish those behind the existence of the ghost medic and motive.

Elaborating, he said the non-existing medic named as Dr Frida Samwel could not be physically identified, but was working at the hospital, adding: "We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the people behind the racket and the money the government has lost and stolen in the hands of this non-existing medic."

He said her name could not be traced in the staff and payroll list at the hospital, though preliminary information showed several people are involved in her business of fleecing the State. According to Mr Joseph, between May -November in 2016, the ghost medic prescribed drugs worth 304,601,376/- to patients.

To facilitate the theft, two private-owned pharmacies all based in Bukoba Municipal Council presented false claims to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He named the pharmacies as MK Pharmacy that is owned by Murtaza Pathan and presented false claims to NHIF of 231,994,548/- and was paid 10,198,685/-. Another pharmacy, known as EJU Enterprises owned by Erick Kiiza, presented false claims to NHIF of 72,606,828/- and was paid 169,800/-.

In a related development, the Regional PCCB Chief said a total of 9,674,494/- was stolen from the Kagera Farmers' Cooperative Bank (KFCB) has been recovered.

Explaining, he noted that at least 10,500,000/- was misappropriated from the Karagwe District Cooperative Union (KDCU) and recovered, his list also included about 7,200,000/- that was stolen from the Council and 3,785,700/- stolen from Kyerwa District Council, all recovered.

However, he did not disclose the names of the suspects helping them in the investigations.