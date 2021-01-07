Rwanda: Curfew Violations Drop, Police Say

The number of people held and vehicles impounded over violating the curfew directive has decreased following the new Covid-19 guidelines that among others restrict all business operations, including restaurants, shops, markets, and malls to close operations at 6:00p.m.

The directive came into effect on Tuesday, January 5, and will be reviewed after 15 days.

Statistics by Rwanda National Police (RNP) show that on Tuesday, at least 1,197 pedestrians and 10 vehicles were held over violating curfew hours.

On Monday the same week, 1,812 people had been caught moving after 8:00 p.m., and 46 vehicles were impounded.

According to CP John Bosco Kabera, the Police Spokesperson, the new guidelines have started baring positive outcomes.

"There is an observed decrease of curfew violators as per figures indicating operation results for the last 24 hours, thanks to the closure of business at 1800hrs and robust deployment country-wide," he told The New Times on Wednesday, January 6.

Though there is an improvement in regards to observing curfew hours, figures by RNP show that on Tuesday there was an increase in the number of bars operating illegally in comparison with Monday.

On Tuesday, 286 bars were closed after operating illegally compared to 357 on that were closed on Monday.

On this note, Kabera stressed that: "People should comply with all government directives to combat the spread of Covid-19."

According to the Spokesperson, the Police is working with other responsible institutions including local government authorities to ensure that the latest cabinet directives are observed.

As of Tuesday, Rwanda had 8,955 total confirmed cases, of whom 6,878 have already recovered. The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 110.

As per new Covid-19 guidelines, both public and private transport to and from Kigali have been banned, as well as moving from one district to another.

However, according to latest cabinet minutes, travel will be permitted for medical reasons and essential services. Vehicles transporting goods will also continue to function with no more than two people on board.

On the directive in question, Police recently warned people who might attempt to use illegal means to get their way from one district to another, saying that: "We know that people may attempt to sneak their way from one district to another. They will be apprehended and held responsible for this."

