Rwanda: CHAN 2021 - Amavubi to Take On DR Congo in Friendly

7 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Thursday

Rwanda vs DR Congo

(Amahoro Stadium, 3pm)

The National football team, Amavubi will play the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first of two friendly matches on Thursday, January 7 at Amahoro Stadium in preparation for the 2021 CHAN tournament.

The three-week competition will take place in Cameroon from January 16 to February 7, 2021 and only features players who play in their home leagues.

After playing two games, Amavubi will fly to Cameroon on January, 11 ahead of the CHAN tourney.

Coach Vincent Mashami is also expected to announce his final squad after the two friendlies.

"Looking at how the players have done in training, I am confident we do well against DR Congo. These two games will help us to assess the level of the players so that we can prepare well the upcoming CHAN tournament," Mashami said

"We must win the match so that we can boost the morale and confidence of the players; we know it will not be an easy task but we have to believe. DR Congo is a good team, I know it quite well and I know the team players," Mashami added

Rwanda will open its CHAN 2020 campaign against rivals, Uganda Cranes on January 18 at 10pm Rwandan time.

Amavubi are pooled in Group C with defending champions Morocco and debutants West African nation Togo.

After featuring in three past editions, Rwanda has only made it past the group stage once, when the country hosted the tournament in 2016.

Amavubi is targeting to reach in the knockout stages while for Amavubi to secure a slot into the quarter-finals, they will need to finish in the top two.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Malawi in Second Bid to Arrest Fugitive Cleric Bushiri
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Why 2021 Must Be The Nutrition Year of Action in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.