Uganda: UPDF's Kisala Aims for Moon

6 January 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elvis Senono

Kefa Kisala does not want to put a limit to what his UPDF side can achieve after the army outfit made a stellar start on their return to the Uganda Premier League this season.

The army side sit at the top of the 16-team log after winning four of their opening five games in a run that yesterday also yielded a coach of the month accolade for their tactician.

"I thank my bosses for availing the resources and my fellow coaches and players for what we have achieved. I'll continue to ask my team to stay focussed because the line between failure and success is very thin,"Kisala said after landing the award yesterday.

The award came with a Shs1m cash prize from sponsors Pilsner Lager for the coach who is putting no limit to the newly promoted side's ambitions. "We are aiming for the moon so that when we fall we at least fall among the stars," Kisala added.

His team opened the season with a 3-0 win over Busoga United before a 5-1 thrashing of fellow new league entrants Kitara and a 2-1 win over Bul. They then suffered their only loss thus far going down to Kyetume before edging another forces side Police 1-0 before the league went into the two-month break. Kisala beat URA coach Sam Ssimbwa to the award with the latter's team still unbeaten but in second place a point behind the leaders UPDF.

KCCA's Brian Aheebwa, who was absent with his team preparing for today's Confederation Cup game against AS Kigali was the other winner. The striker's league leading seven goals in five games earned him the player of the month award. His strikes included a four-goal haul as KCCA thrashed Onduparaka 8-0.

BEST IN DECEMBER

Near Perfect. UPDF won four out of

five games in December under Kefa

Kisala.

Goals Galore: UPDF scored 11 goals

and conceded three in five games.

Scoring For Fun. Brian Aheebwa has

scored seven goals in five games for

KCCA.

